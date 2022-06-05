CHEO Telethon raises a record $11.8 million to support CHEO

The 39th CHEO Telethon was the biggest one yet, as residents and organizations in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec raised a record amount of money to support children and their families that visit CHEO every day.

The CHEO Telethon wrapped up Sunday evening with $11.8 million raised to support life-saving treatment, state-of-the-art medical equipment and research at Ottawa's children's hospital.

The CHEO Telethon included a six-hour broadcast on CTV Ottawa, and a two-week virtual campaign showcasing six children and youth who have visited CHEO.

CHEO Foundation interim president and CEO Steve Read says every aspect of CHEO life is impacted by donations from the community.

"The best way to explain where the money goes is imagine taking a little tour through the hospital – when we do that we see physicians and nurses working with state-of-the-art equipment and we know that those are pieces of equipment that have only been acquired through the support of the community,' Read said during the telethon.