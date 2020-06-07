OTTAWA -- Residents of Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec opened their hearts and wallets to support the kids at CHEO.

The 37th CHEO Telethon raised $7.375 million to support CHEO.

“It’s awesome, thank you everyone,” said CHEO President Alex Munter at the end of the CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa.

Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk called in to donate $3,000 to CHEO during the telethon. MAJIC 100 morning show host Stuntman Stu Schwartz and his wife Connie Bernardi donated $1,000.

The annual telethon introduces residents of Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec to the children whose lives have been changed by CHEO and the staff at the hospital.

The theme for the CHEO telethon this year is "Stronger Together" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the CHEO Foundation says, "Because the health care needs of patients cannot wait while we tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, through the CHEO Telethon, CHEO is turning to the community to give if they can and help CHEO deliver the best care possible."

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the CHEO Foundation to change the annual CHEO Telethon this year, shifting from a one-day event to a two-week virtual telethon.

“It’s really important year for us,” said Kevin Keohane, President and CEO of the CHEO Foundation, noting every dollar counts to support CHEO.

“Obviously with approximately 150 special events, that would have run from mid-March to the end of this year, being cancelled. A lot of our in store fundraising campaigns postponed or cancelled, it’s been very tough.”

Donations to the CHEO Telethon support life-saving treatment, state-of-the-art medical equipment and ground-breaking research.

The CHEO Telethon is live until 7 p.m. on CTV Ottawa. Meet the six CHEO families and the front-line workers to learn more about how life at CHEO has changed and how it remains the same during the global pandemic.

