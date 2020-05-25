OTTAWA -- The CHEO Foundation is asking the community to be “stronger together” and support CHEO during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CHEO Telethon kicked off virtually today, counting down to the annual CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa on June 7.

“A common phrase has evolved over these past few weeks that captures our new reality – Stronger Together,” the CHEO Foundation said in a media release.

“In these challenging times our community has pressed pause on many of life’s activities, yet there is no break for the children at CHEO.”

CHEO and the CHEO Foundation are turning to the community to give what they can to the CHEO Telethon after physical distancing guidelines forced the cancellation of many fundraising events this spring.

On its website, the CHEO Telethon says in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, “now more than ever CHEO Needs the support of the community to serve our patients by providing life-saving treatment, offer state-of-the art medical equipment and conduct ground-breaking research.”

On Twitter, CHEO President Alex Munter said, “children’s health care in our region relies on hundreds of community fundraising events, most now cancelled. So the CHEO Telethon matters more than ever this year.”

This year, the CHEO Miracle Match sponsors will be matching donations made online to the 2020 Telethon Kids:

On the CHEO Telethon website, you can meet the 2020 Telethon Kids:

Elliott – a five-year-old whose story begins at CHEO after sustaining a brain injury in a car crash. Donations matched by Mattamy Homes.

Abbigail – a 10-year-old who lives with OMS, a lifelong condition affecting only one in 10 million people. Donations matched by W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd.

Jackson – an 18-year-old mental health warrior shares his journey at CHEO to help end the stigma surrounding mental health. Donations matched by Wired Synergy

Milind – a 16-year-old fighting cancer who is progressing through his three-year treatment at CHEO. Donations matched by TD Bank.

Daniel – a five-year-old diagnosed with the same rare kidney disease as his sister Lily, now at CHEO receiving life-saving care. Donations matched by PCL Construction.

Theo – A baby boy cared for by CHEO’s NICU and PICU as he faces a complex medical situation and a long stay at CHEO. Donations matched by Farm Boy.

On June 7, tune in to CTV Ottawa for the CHEO Telethon. You will meet the kids and front-line workers live on CTV Ottawa and learn more about how life at CHEO has changed and how it remains the same during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations to the CHEO Telethon allows CHEO to serve the 500,000 children and youth that will access the hospital in the coming year. It will help CHEO provide life-saving treatment, state-of-the-art medical equipment and ground breaking research.

Between May 25 and June 7, you can donate to the CHEO Telethon at www.cheotelethon.com. During the live broadcast on CTV Ottawa, you can call 1-866-447-4442.