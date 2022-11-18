CHEO sending older teens to adult hospitals amid surge in respiratory infections

CHEO is now sending all 16-year-old and 17-year-old patients to adult hospitals in Ottawa, as it continues to deal with a surge in patients with respiratory infections this fall.

Following a directive issued by Ontario Health, all youth over the age of 16 requiring emergency care or admission to an inpatient unit will be redirected to the Ottawa Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and the Montfort Hospital.

"Our teams are ready and prepared to provide this care," Ottawa's hospitals said in a joint statement, adding young people are always welcome at all emergency departments in the city.

The directive redirecting 16 and 17-year-olds to adult hospitals does not apply to youth with eating disorders, youth who have experienced sexual assault or youth already being treated by CHEO for chronic conditions.

"Providing care to 16- and 17-year-olds is not new for the region’s adult hospitals. It has happened in the past on a case-by-case basis," the hospitals said.

"In addition, the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre will continue to work with CHEO as well the adult hospitals to provide specialized mental health services for 16- to 18-year-olds."

The children's hospital has already opened a second pediatric intensive care unit, cancelled some non-urgent surgeries and procedures and redeployed clinicians and staff to help in the ICU.

CHEO says the surge in patients is being driven by an "early and hard-hitting respiratory viral season."

The hospital is urging people to wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces, including schools, and staying home when you're sick.