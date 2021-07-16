OTTAWA -- Doctors and nurses at CHEO are seeing a significant increase in the number of children visiting the emergency department and the COVID-19 testing centre at Brewer Arena with non-COVID viral symptoms.

As Ottawa enters Step 3 of the Ontario economic reopening plan, CHEO is reporting emergency department volumes have been 40 to 45 per cent higher in July compared to July 2019, the last July before the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHEO President and CEO Alex Munter said on Twitter that both the emergency department and the COVID-19 testing centre are seeing a "surge in" children with non-COVID viral symptoms.

"We're sure it's not COVID because we test for COVID," said Munter in an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now Friday afternoon.

"The kind of respiratory viruses that circulate in the winter amongst kids are here now."

Munter says in July 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, CHEO would typically see 150 kids in the emergency department. This July, Munter says the CHEO emergency department and Brewer assessment centre are seeing over 500 kids a day.

In an interview with CTV News Ottawa, CHEO Chief of Staff Dr. Lindy Samson said CHEO is seeing what has been reported in the southern U.S., Europe and most recently Quebec, which is an increase in children with non-COVID viral symptoms.

"They're the typical cold symptoms: a runny nose, a bit of a cough, maybe a fever – what we would normally see during our winter viral season," said Dr. Samson about the viral symptoms being treated by doctors and nurses at CHEO.

"Here in Ottawa, we're just starting to see it. When we look at what happened elsewhere in Europe, in the southern U.S. and now in Quebec, it's those viruses that we would normally see during the winter. So one called Parainfluenza, which causes croup, or RSV virus. Nobody is seeing much influenza right now but the other usual common cold viruses that we see in kids."

CHEO is doing testing to understand what viruses may be circulating in the community. Samson says the viruses started to show up in other jurisdictions three to four weeks after COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

The surge in kids with non-COVID viral symptoms comes as Ottawa sees low case numbers and no patients in hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses. Samson says CHEO Is currently dealing with three surges, making it a busy time for the hospital.

"We are going to be seeing more children with these viral infections. We are also seeing many more children coming in for care or needing care with either eating disorders or because they're unwell from a mental health illness," said Samson.

"Thirdly, we're are still trying to recover from the backlog of children that need care because of the slow down that we had to do when we were mandated to stop seeing children with non-urgent conditions at the very beginning of COVID in the spring of 2020."

Samson says if your child has difficulty breathing or has a high fever, you should bring them to the CHEO emergency department for treatment.

CHEO recommends you and your children continue to wash your hands often, stay home if you're sick and maintain physical distancing measures.

Munter says CHEO is not seeing any new cases of COVID-19 among youth in Ottawa.

"At our COVID assessment centre at the Brewer Arena, we are now seeing 250 or 300 kids a day with a zero per cent positivity rate, so that's great."