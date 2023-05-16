CHEO president asked to consider Ottawa city manager position

CHEO president and CEO Alex Munter says he is considering leaving his job to become Ottawa's next city manager.

Munter confirmed in a statement to CTV News Ottawa that the firm seeking candidates for the city's top bureaucrat approached him about the position.

"In recent weeks, I have been approached by a recruitment firm conducting the search for Ottawa’s next City Manager, the most senior staff member in municipal government," Munter said.

"I am flattered to have been asked to consider this position. I have lived and worked in Ottawa my entire adult life in roles that serve our community. So this opportunity requires appropriate reflection."

Munter, a long-time resident of Ottawa, was involved in municipal politics before becoming the head of the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario. Munter was a councillor for Kanata in the 1990s and early 2000s and ran for mayor of Ottawa in 2006, coming in second place behind Larry O'Brien. He's been the head of CHEO since 2011.

The city is seeking a new city manager after the sudden departure of Steve Kanellakos, who resigned just days before the release of the inquiry report into the LRT, which excoriated Kanellakos's involvement in the $2.1 billion project. Ottawa's chief financial officer Wendy Stephanson is serving as interim city manager in the meantime.

Last Friday, the hiring panel tasked with selecting the new city manager, which consists of Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Couns. Shawn Menard, Tim Tierney and Catherine Kitts, received the confidential list of candidates from Odgers Berndtson, the firm hired to find candidates for the city's top job.

Munter said he has a lot to think about.

"I am energized by what’s ahead here at CHEO – the renewal of our strategy, the impending provincial investment in pediatric care, our new People Plan and the transformation of our campus. There is a lot of work ahead," he said. "At the same time, this important role for our beautiful city is an opportunity for me to thoughtfully consider. I will weigh the pros and cons and what is best for me, for my family and for CHEO."

Munter was paid a salary of $330,000 at CHEO in 2022, according to the provincial government. The city manager position includes a salary range of $270,488 to $392,655.

The first round of interviews for the new city manager is scheduled to take place Friday, virtually. A second round of interviews with the shortlist of candidates will be held in person June 2 at an unspecified location, and the preferred candidate for the job will be presented to council June 9.