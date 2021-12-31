CHEO is postponing non-urgent appointments for the first two weeks of January to redeploy staff to meet the urgent and emergency care needs of the community as COVID-19 cases rise.

The children's hospital is the latest in Ottawa to postpone testing appointments and non-urgent surgeries to maintain staffing levels.

CHEO says it is adjusting schedules based on how quickly the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern is spreading.

"Because members of Team CHEO – just like many others in the community at large – are being exposed to the virus beyond our walls," CHEO said in a statement on Friday.

"We must therefore do everything we can to protect our ability to provide urgent and emergent care."

CHEO says it is reaching out to families where it can "safely postpone" non-urgent outpatient appointments in the first two weeks of January.

"In addition, this could impact some current scheduled surgeries and procedures," CHEO said.

"We need to immediately redeploy staff and medical staff to meet urgent and emergent care needs and offer essential pandemic response services including expanded vaccination, testing, screening, contact tracing and more."

CHEO implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all staff back in September, requiring all employees to receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to enter the hospital.

The hospital didn't say how many employees are off due to COVID-19, but said, "The good news is everyone on Team CHEO is vaccinated, so they are recovering at home and we look forward to welcoming them back as soon as they can return to work."

The Queensway Carleton Hospital announced Wednesday it will "slow down" some services in Ambulatory Care, therapeutic services and other areas to redeploy staff.

The Montfort Hospital told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday that it will follow a recommendation from the Ministry of Health not to resume usual volumes after the holiday reductions to ensure it has adequate staff available.