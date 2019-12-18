Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some families from CHEO enjoyed an early showing of the new Star Wars movie.

Trudeau was joined by several families for a preview of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on Tuesday night in Ottawa.

Trudeau tweeted “got a sneak preview with some friends and fellow Star Wars fans from CHEO tonight. Our review? We loved #TheRiseofSkywalker.”

Got a sneak preview with some friends and fellow Star Wars fans from @CHEOhospital tonight. Our review? We loved #TheRiseOfSkywalker! pic.twitter.com/Vr7ENKxU6P — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 18, 2019

In 2015, Trudeau was joined by 20 kids from CHEO for a private screening of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" before its release.

In 2017, the Prime Minister hosted guests from CHEO and the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa for a screening of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Tonight, @JustinTrudeau, Xavier Trudeau and Ella-Grace Trudeau met BB-8 at a special screening of Star Wars: #TheLastJedi in Ottawa. The Prime Minister screened the film for his special guests from @CHEOhospital and @bgcottawa. pic.twitter.com/igzQIjJj8N — Walt Disney Studios Canada (@DisneyStudiosCA) December 13, 2017

And in 2018, the Prime Minister and CHEO patients watched "Solo: A Star Wars Story" before its release.