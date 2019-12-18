CHEO patients join Prime Minister for Star Wars preview
Photo courtesy: Twitter/JustinTrudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some families from CHEO enjoyed an early showing of the new Star Wars movie.
Trudeau was joined by several families for a preview of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on Tuesday night in Ottawa.
Trudeau tweeted “got a sneak preview with some friends and fellow Star Wars fans from CHEO tonight. Our review? We loved #TheRiseofSkywalker.”
In 2015, Trudeau was joined by 20 kids from CHEO for a private screening of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" before its release.
In 2017, the Prime Minister hosted guests from CHEO and the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa for a screening of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."
And in 2018, the Prime Minister and CHEO patients watched "Solo: A Star Wars Story" before its release.