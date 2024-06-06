CHEO is a home away from home for 10-year-old Aviyah while receiving lifesaving dialysis treatment
Aviyah Simpson is like many 10-year-olds. She loves spending time with her family, taking care of her cat, doing TikTok dance challenges, and singing.
"She's got a lot of fire and fight and humor," says Aviyah's mother, Natasha. "She's actually so funny, so sweet, and loving. She's my baby."
Aviyah has been in and out of hospital dealing with medical issues since she a toddler. When doctors performed an ultrasound to rule out a suspected illness, it led them to discover something else. Aviyah was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, and then cysts found on her kidneys turned cancerous. She would need to have both her kidneys removed, and she was put on dialysis.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"I was so scared. I was so nervous, but I knew I was going to be okay," says Aviyah. "For a second I thought I was going to die, but my mom told me I wasn't going to."
Dr. Robert Myette is a pediatric nephrologist at CHEO, and one of the doctors who administers Aviyah's dialysis treatments. "When a child has kidney failure or has their kidneys removed, we need to use a machine that will then take the blood out of the child and perform the filtering within a machine and bring the blood back into the child," says Myette. "Since we've removed both of Aviyah's kidneys, she is fully reliant on dialysis at this moment and she needs this. It's a life-sustaining therapy."
Aviyah is halfway through the overall dialysis treatment she requires to qualify for a kidney transplant. "We're making great strides in moving her forward towards a kidney transplant. We will be able to stop dialysis as we can give her a kidney that will be functioning again," says Dr. Myette.
Aviyah Simpson, 10, is halfway through the overall dialysis treatment she requires to qualify for a kidney transplant. (Kimberley Fowler/CTV News Ottawa)
During treatment, Natasha will massage Aviyah's hands, and other parts of her body, because dialysis can cause discomfort or cramping. When Aviyah finishes her treatment, she says it can be tiring and she feels like sleeping. Dr. Myette notes, "Dialysis can be pretty nasty and so you know the kids tend to feel a little bit unwell at some point, so we try our best not to have that happen."
Aviyah receives dialysis four mornings a week at CHEO, and then she gets school at her bedside in the afternoon. She loves math, English, and music therapy. In the summer, Aviyah is also acting in a play to be performed at the hospital.
During treatment, Aviyah Simpson's mom Natasha will massage her hands and other parts of her body, because dialysis can cause discomfort or cramping. (Kimberley Fowler/CTV News Ottawa)
The hospital also offers programs for support to help Aviyah and her family manage her kidney disease at home.
"It's hard," says Natasha, "It's hard sitting in a chair for hours doing dialysis. So, having these different groups being able to come out and spice up life for the children, it really means a lot."
None of this would be possible without donations to CHEO.
"I am so thankful to the volunteers and the donations that have gone towards the music program especially, and all the other programs here," adds Natasha.
Dr. Myette says, "CHEO as a whole is very grateful for the donations they receive and they use these dollars to make the lives of children in Ottawa better."
Thanks to your generosity, Aviyah can also manage her dialysis treatment and excel in school. She also shares her positive outlook on life with everyone she meets saying, "Whenever you're down or sad, just lift up your head. Make sure you're kind to others, so they can spread kindness to the others."
The 41st CHEO Telethon continues all week on CTV News Ottawa, CTV Morning Live and Newstalk 580 CFRA, with the grand finale on CTV Ottawa Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
You can make a donation to the CHEO Telethon online at www.cheotelethon.com or by calling 613-730-CHEO (2436).
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
-
-
-
-
CHEO TELETHON
CHEO TELETHON CHEO is a home away from home for 10-year-old Aviyah while receiving lifesaving dialysis treatment
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Calgary activates municipal emergency plan after water main break
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
They were bombed 'night and day': 99-year-old vet recounts surviving Nazi assault
In the front row of a service in Moncton to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, you’ll find 99-year-old George Ferguson.
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The beaches of Normandy were bathed in sunlight on Thursday as a day of ceremonies unfolded to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
'It's just really a miracle': Family survives being thrown by tornado
Sheri Wolf is receiving treatment at Iowa Methodist Hospital after the Greenfield tornado leveled her house with her family inside.
A new 'Hunger Games' book - and movie - is coming
Inspired by an 18th century Scottish philosopher and the modern scourge of misinformation, Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new 'The Hunger Games' novel.
Are more Americans moving to Canada because of Trump?
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
opinion This year's society wedding: the Duke of Westminster's 'Bridgerton' moment
In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about the upcoming nuptials between Hugh Grosvenor -- the Duke of Westminster and one of Britain's most eligible bachelors -- and Olivia Henson.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
'We stuck with it until it was finished': 100-year-old N.B. veteran remembers D-Day beach landing
Eighty years ago, Russell Kaye was firing at German positions from a landing craft as he and countless other men surged towards Juno Beach.
-
Nova Scotia bans cellphones for students in public schools
Nova Scotia is banning cellphone use during class time to keep students focused on learning and support teachers.
-
Wet weather for Maritimes this weekend; May finished warm, dry, with high lightning activity
Periods of wet weather is expected in the Maritimes this weekend however, the nature of that weather will differ from province-to-province.
Toronto
-
'Impasse': Toronto transit union says 'major problem' in bargaining as midnight strike deadline looms
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
-
Judge orders video game developer to freeze accounts belonging to Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King'
An Ontario judge has ordered the developer behind the popular video gaming platform Steam to freeze the accounts of Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King,’ to prevent him from trading or liquidating assets.
-
Two more charged in betting scandal that spurred NBA to bar Raptors' Jontay Porter for life
Two more men were charged Thursday in the sports betting scandal that prompted the NBA to ban former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter for life.
Montreal
-
Man sentenced to life in prison, no chance of parole for 13 years after Montreal teen's fatal stabbing
A 21-year-old man convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside a Montreal school must serve 13 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal area under severe thunderstorm watch ahead of Grand Prix weekend
The start of Grand Prix festivities could get off to a turbulent start as Montreal is under a severe thunderstorm watch for the afternoon and evening hours.
-
Defending-champion Alouettes eager to prove last season wasn't a one-hit wonder
The Montreal Alouettes will begin their Grey Cup defence on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team Montreal beat for the championship in dramatic fashion.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay shooting sparked by drunken parking lot fight, police say
A shooting in a school parking lot in North Bay early Wednesday morning was the result of an argument among a group of people getting drunk, police say.
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
North Bay caterer guilty of 36 counts of violating COVID-era lockdown
A North Bay caterer who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to follow public health directives has been found guilty of 36 offences.
Windsor
-
Two men charged with first degree murder related to woman’s death
Chatham-Kent police have charged two men with first degree murder related to the death of a woman.
-
New list of Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Windsor
Windsor police have updated the list of the worst intersections in the city for collisions.
-
Chatham-Kent police Chief Gary Conn is retiring, replacement announced
The Chatham-Kent Police Services Board is announcing a change in leadership.
London
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Writing festival underway in honour of late author
The Alice Munro Festival of the Short Story is underway in Huron County. The festival kicked off last night with a production of Post Alice at the Blyth Festival stage.
-
Energy co-op giving students multiple job opportunities at one time
A pilot project is underway in Kincardine that may change how high school co-op’s work in the future. Twenty-six students from Kincardine District Secondary School are enrolled in the first ever Energy Sector Co-Op.
Kitchener
-
Debit cards stolen in Waterloo Region taxi scam
Four people have had their debit cards stolen in an ongoing taxi scam in Waterloo Region.
-
Dog finds new home after spending 276 days with KW Humane Society
Hazel the dog finally has her happy tale after spending almost 300 days at the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society.
-
RECIPE
RECIPE French Onion Dip and Cucumber Ricotta Spread from Emily Richards
Emily Richards shares two quick and easy dips that would be perfect for your next summer party.
Barrie
-
Man charged in murder of Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri is headed to trial
The man accused in the murder and kidnapping of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, is headed for trial.
-
Woman allegedly violently assaulted, robbed in Orillia parking lot
Officers in Orillia quickly arrested two people following an allegedly violent robbery and a break-in.
-
Fire crews battle raging house fire in Muskoka
Firefighters battled a raging blaze at a home in Gravenhurst.
Winnipeg
-
New monument to honour 17 lives taken in crash near Carberry
June 15 will mark one year since a fatal crash near Carberry, Man., that claimed the lives of 17 people.
-
$430K worth of illegal cannabis seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
Two people are facing multiple charges after Manitoba RCMP discovered an illegal cannabis store operating in Flin Flon.
-
Cyclist in critical condition following crash: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg cyclist is in critical condition following a collision Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Failure of 'grandfather of all water mains' to blame for Calgary water issues, councillor says
A Calgary city councillor says a water crisis affecting one community is "very serious" and is calling on the generosity of Calgarians to help their neighbours.
-
Calgary activates municipal emergency plan after water main break
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
-
Here's how Calgary's water main break is affecting surrounding communities
A major water main break in northwest Calgary is forcing some communities surrounding the city to adapt.
Edmonton
-
Jail time for teen involved in extortion fires targeting Edmonton building community
One of the men charged in connection with a series of extortion-related crimes in Edmonton is going to jail.
-
'Loves the game': McDavid, Oilers ready for Stanley Cup final after long journey
Superstar Connor McDavid is leading Stanley Cup Playoffs in points and is playing in his first final.
-
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
Regina
-
'It's frustrating': STF, education minister trade blame following breakdown in negotiations
As teachers right across Saskatchewan prepare to take part in "work-to rule" job action beginning next week – both sides are presenting their case as to why after a year-long labour dispute, a deal has not yet been reached.
-
Regina hopes making voting 'as easy as possible' will increase turnout for civic election
The City of Regina is hoping to increase voter turnout for this fall's municipal election by making the process as 'easy as possible.'
-
Sask.'s industrial carbon levy program provides little public transparency: auditor
Saskatchewan's auditor says the province's carbon levy program for industrial emitters lacks public transparency, with no information on whether it's helping reduce emissions or providing economic spinoffs.
Saskatoon
-
B.C. woman wins court ruling two years after her dog was brutally attacked at Sask. off-leash park
After a two-year legal battle, the owner of a dog who was killed in a vicious attack at a Saskatoon off-leash park two years ago is getting some closure.
-
'It's frustrating': STF, education minister trade blame following breakdown in negotiations
As teachers right across Saskatchewan prepare to take part in "work-to rule" job action beginning next week – both sides are presenting their case as to why after a year-long labour dispute, a deal has not yet been reached.
-
Sask. RCMP says staffing shortages are an obstacle to addressing lessons of 2022 mass stabbing inquests
The Saskatchewan RCMP is taking stock of lessons learned from the Sept. 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
Vancouver
-
Victim of Vancouver stabbing ID'd as upbeat chef who was 'full of life'
Friends and coworkers have identified 32-year-old Wataru Kakiuchi as the man stabbed to death Wednesday in Vancouver.
-
24% year-over-year decrease in toxic drug deaths: B.C. coroner
Dozens more people died from unregulated, toxic drugs in B.C. this April, the latest data from the BC Coroners Service shows.
-
Drones, dogs, helicopters and ground crews search for missing mountaineers in B.C.
The search and rescue team in Squamish, B.C., says helicopters, groundcrews, drones and avalanche dogs are involved in the search for three mountaineers missing for nearly a week.
Vancouver Island
-
Police recover 29 stolen vehicles in shipping containers at B.C. ports
Two men from Metro Vancouver are facing more than a dozen charges each after police recovered 29 stolen vehicles found in shipping containers at British Columbia ports.
-
Victim of Vancouver stabbing ID'd as upbeat chef who was 'full of life'
Friends and coworkers have identified 32-year-old Wataru Kakiuchi as the man stabbed to death Wednesday in Vancouver.
-
Newly minted BC Conservative Elenore Sturko stands behind comments that triggered backlash
Last October, after Premier David Eby chided BC Conservative Leader John Rustad for his criticism of B.C. schools' sexual orientation gender identity tools, also known as SOGI, a prolonged standing ovation was led in part by opposition MLA Elenore Sturko.
Kelowna
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.