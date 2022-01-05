CHEO is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday for teachers, education workers and childcare workers in an effort to ensure schools are safe for in-person learning.

"We know that in-person learning is essential to the mental, physical and developmental wellbeing of children and team CHEO is here to help," the hospital said.

The clinic is open to teachers, education workers and childcare workers (this includes, but is not limited to principals, teachers, assistants, cleaners, office staff, early childhood educators etc.) working or living in the Ottawa, Renfrew, Eastern Ontario or Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Units.

The first clinic will be held on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at CHEO. Others will be added soon. Booster shots as well as first and second doses will be available for anyone who is eligible.

You can pre-register on CHEO's website.

Earlier this week, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said the city was working with partners in the city to hold vaccine clinics for education and childcare workers while schools are closed to in-person learning under provincial orders.

Classes are scheduled to resume in-person on Jan. 17.

COVID-19 vaccines can also be obtained at pharmacies, through the Ontario booking portal, or through primary care clinics.