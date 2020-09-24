OTTAWA -- The unveiling of the CHEO Dream Home is normally a big event for thousands to flow through the opulent home, imagining their life as a winner.

The year, there are no tours of the 4,700 square foot home and the lottery has gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And with COVID-19 impacting so many businesses in the region, assembling the top-notch lottery is a testament to a community that cares about their hospital.

The grand prize is a fully furnished, four-bedroom home with every detail carefully thought out. This year's CHEO Dream Home from Minto is called the Bohemian.

Designer Tanya Collins wanted to give the home, in the Mahogany neighbourhood of Manotick, a layered, earthy palette with exotic flourishes.

"I wanted it to feel like it had a bit of an old world aesthetic," says Collins. "I love the powder room, it's got a Moroccan kind of feeling to it. I love the screened-in porch and the loft, those are two new spaces to the dream hone this year and I think people are really going to love those."

The home has four bathrooms, one is a Jack and Jill between two rooms and the finished basement has a bar, a large screen television and what was supposed to be a games room now with gym. The change in plan was to keep the pandemic in mind.

"We felt that people would feel more drawn to that space especially if they couldn't have the ability to go to the gym with the lockdown we were able to problem solve on the spot," said Collins.

The $2.8 million prize comes with cash, a car cleaning, groceries and much more. Collins says to be able to do a creative project and give back to such a worthy cause is really a blessing.

Dan Champagne is the CHEO Foundation's vice president of Development and Corporate Relations. He says this is a wonderful community project and is grateful for the hundreds of trades people who take a great deal of pride in building the home.

The net proceeds from the lottery go to priority use at the hospital, providing research, equipment and programs all to help children.

"When you get that sort of win-fall handed by the community to our team at CHEO, it's a very big win for them," said Champagne.

This year did not come without its challenges. Last year more than 35,000 people walked through the doors to see the Dream Home. This year, the door will remain locked due to COVID-19 and there will be a virtual tour.

There have been delays not only with materials to build the house but to furnish it as well. Forty nine local businesses came together to provide them more than $4.2 million in prizing and another 69 local companies left a fingerprint on the construction of the home.

Champagne says the lottery is on pace for another record year and he's very grateful for it, adding if you haven't got your ticket yet, get it quick.

You can buy a ticket for the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery online or by phone at 613-722-5437 or 1-877-562-5437.