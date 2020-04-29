OTTAWA -- You’re being invited to hold the CHEO BBQ in your backyard.

Organizers have announced this year’s “CHEO BBQ Plan B(BQ)” in support of the children’s hospital June 12 to 14.

The CHEO BBQ was set for June 13 at Shefford Park in Ottawa. But the COVID-19 pandemic regulations has closed all municipal parks, meaning organizers had to change plans for this year’s event.

“We are going back to our roots,” the CHEO BBQ said in a statement on its Facebook page.

“We may have been handed lemons, but we know how to improvise .. so bring on the lemonade! You are virtually invited to your own backyard to participate in the CHEO BBQ during the weekend of June 12-14.”

Organizers say 28 years after the first CHEO BBQ, “the priority this year is to spread the CHEO BBQ spirit. If you have funds to spare right now to support CHEO, we invite you to donate through out website.”

You are invited to “share the CHEO BBQ love June 12-14” by posting and tagging photos and videos on social media with #CHEOBBQ and #MYOTTAWA.

Organizers say “this is how the CHEO BBQ community can still enjoy our annual BBQ together, while apart. Talk about making lemonade.”