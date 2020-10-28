BROCKVILLE, ONT. -- Firefighters from Brockville and Ottawa are on the scene of a chemical spill at the 3M plant on California Avenue in Brockville.

The road is closed as crews deal with the spill.

In a statement to CTV News, Brockville police say employees have been evacuated and the spill has been contained to one room.

A hazardous materials team from Ottawa Fire Services was called in scene to help deal with the spill.

The incident began when an employee smelled a foul odour and pulled the alarm, which alerted the Brockville fire department.

"We got a call this morning for an automated alarm," Brockville Fire Chief David Lazenby told CTV News. "The Brockville Fire Department responded to the scene. One of the 3M employees had smelt an odour and acted accordingly, pulled the alarm so we responded."

Fire officials say there is no danger to the public.

"It appears to be a storage area that has a variety of different chemicals or products stored in there so we're not able to determine as yet which product may have leaked and caused the odour so we've got the time, everyone is accounted for so we're just taking a cautionary approach and with our colleagues from ottawa fire services we will assess the situation what caused the odour and address it from there," Lazenby said.

Some businesses downwind from the scene were evacuated as a precaution. Lazenby said no injuries have been reported but one of the employees on site was seen by a nurse and one of Brockville firefighters went to hospital as a precaution with some minor respiratory issues.