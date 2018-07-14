Check your ticket! $60M jackpot ticket sold in Ottawa
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, July 14, 2018 9:27AM EDT
What would you do with $60 million dollars? That's the big question at least one LOTTO MAX player is asking themselves today.
According to OLG the LOTTO MAX jackpot winning ticket from the Friday, July 13, 2018 draw was sold in Ottawa.
Lottery players can check their numbers on the Winning Numbers page on OLG.ca