Cheaper flight tickets, less crowded Canadian airports among reasons to travel this fall

Fall is around the corner, but that doesn't mean you have to put your passport away, as travelling at this time of year comes with many benefits, according to a travel expert.

Lorraine Simpson, travel expert, told CTV Morning Live Thursday pricing and less crowded airports are two benefits.

While prices have gone up drastically, she says, they should go down in the fall, as demand drops. She adds that a lot of people are not able to travel in the fall – as teachers and kids go back to school.

"So, for us, it actually brings the price down," she said.

Crowded airports in the summer can be a hassle for many travellers, she says.

She suggests to book that flight a little bit after the summer holiday, so you can enjoy a "much more comfortable beach to lay on" and an easier experience at the airport.

Here are some destinations that Simpson wants you to visit in the fall:

Ireland

She is currently in Ireland. She says that she bought a cottage over there, citing affordability and accessibility, while suggesting a place to visit this fall.

"This is the time of year where we do art retreat, (and) yoga retreat, because it's really accessible for people. Flights are more affordable," she said. "I highly recommend it."

Dutch Antillies

While talking about the windy beaches and hurricanes, she recommends to always buy travel insurance with your ticket.

"The diving there is spectacular. And the reefs are very well-preserved," she said.

Portugal

In the fall, Portugal offers food, year-round sunshine, and great value for your money.

"It's harvest time," she said. "So, you can see the wine region."

Africa

Africa is a great place to go, especially this time of year, she says, citing safaris and the opportunity to see wildlife.

"Lots to see and very affordable," she added. "I would highly recommend Tanzania."