Chaudiere Crossing to be closed to vehicles until September

The federal government has announced it is extending a closure of the Chaudière Crossing over the Ottawa River to vehicles.

In a news release, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said that due to construction activities led by the Energy Services Acquisition Program, the Chaudière Crossing will remain closed to motorists from July 24 to Sept. 1.

The federal department says it is taking advantage of lower summer traffic volumes to complete work on a green energy project.

"The scheduled construction activities, taking place on Booth Street at the intersection of Vimy Place, adjacent to the Canadian War Museum, are required to install the underground district energy system (DES) piping that will connect the Cliff Energy Centre to the Tunney's Pasture Energy Centre," PSPC says.

During construction, the Union Bridge will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists. They will be able to bypass the construction area via the multi-purpose path behind the War Museum or near the Mill Street Brew Pub.

Local access to the Zibi community will be permitted during this period. Motorists will have access to the community via the detour on the Portage Bridge.

Work on the Chaudière Crossing that kept vehicles from travelling between Ottawa and Gatineau was intended to be completed this month. The initial closure that began March 31 was for work related to the Union Bridge rehabilitation and Hull Causeway widening projects.

In May, a planned lane reopening was delayed because of spring flooding.