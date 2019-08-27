

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Chaudiere Bridge reopens to vehicle traffic today.

The bridge connecting Ottawa and Gatineau was initially closed in April due to high water levels along the Ottawa River.

It was already scheduled for summer construction, so Public Services and Procurement Canada kept the bridge closed to private, commercial and truck traffic.

PSPC says additional work will need to be completed on the crossing in the upcoming months, which might require occasional short-term lane closures during off-peak hours this Fall.