

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Cyclists and pedestrians can cross the Chaudiere Bridge today.

One month after the Union Bridge was closed to all traffic due to high water levels, Public Services and Procurement Canada is reopening the bridge.

In a statement, PSPC says the crossing has been inspected and is safe for use.

Starting today, the interprovincial crossing is open for cyclists and pedestrians. The bridge will reopen to public transit on Wednesday morning.

The Chaudiere Bridge will remain closed to all private, commercial and truck traffic until August while construction work is completed.