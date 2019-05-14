

CTV Ottawa





The Chaudiere Bridge, a vital link between Ottawa and Gatineau will remain closed through the summer months. It first closed on April 28 due to high and turbulent water levels. Engineers are concerned about the raging waters flowing right below the aging structure and the impact it may have caused. All traffic crossing on the bridge, located at the Chaudière Falls will remain closed until a detailed inspection is done.

The high and raging water has limited the abilitiy to inspect the structure's underside as heavy rain continues, snow melt from the north has flowed down river that is also impacting various areas along the Ottawa River.

The closure coincides with an already planned closure to vehicular traffic from June until August . Once engineers are able to make a full inspection of the bridge, they will be able to determine it's safe for pedestrians.