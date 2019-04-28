

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Rising water levels have forced the closure of the Chaudiére Bridge over the Ottawa River.

Public Services and Procurement Canada closed the crossing to both vehicles and pedestrians on Sunday morning as water levels inched closer to the bottom of the bridge.

In a statement, PSPC said the bridge will remain closed until water levels recede enough to allow the crossing to be inspected.

OC Transpo Route 44 has been redirected to the Portage Bridge.

Drone footage over Chaudière Falls along the Ottawa River today. This is only the second time in our 100+ year history that we've opened up all the spans of the Ring Dam. #ottflood pic.twitter.com/CWZiqK8nOL — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) April 27, 2019

The National Capital Commission says sections of the Capital Pathway network have been closed due to rising water levels.

The closures include:

Parliament Hill Pathway, Locks to Fleet St. parking lot.

Rideau River Eastern Pathway from the O-Train bridge to the edge of the wooded area near the Bronson Avenue Bridge

Both Sides of the Transitway Bridge at Hurdman Station

The Ottawa River Pathway from LeBreton Flats to Mud Lake

Ottawa River Pathway from Carling to Greenview (Belltown Sector)

The Ottawa River Pathway in Ottawa’s east-end is completely closed (lower path)