Chaudiére Bridge closed as water levels rise
A pedestrian walks across the Chaudiere bridge as high waters on the Ottawa river pass just under Saturday May 6, 2017 in Ottawa. Parts of the region are seeing flood due to high water levels and heavy rains.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Sunday, April 28, 2019 11:36AM EDT
Rising water levels have forced the closure of the Chaudiére Bridge over the Ottawa River.
Public Services and Procurement Canada closed the crossing to both vehicles and pedestrians on Sunday morning as water levels inched closer to the bottom of the bridge.
In a statement, PSPC said the bridge will remain closed until water levels recede enough to allow the crossing to be inspected.
OC Transpo Route 44 has been redirected to the Portage Bridge.
The National Capital Commission says sections of the Capital Pathway network have been closed due to rising water levels.
The closures include:
- Parliament Hill Pathway, Locks to Fleet St. parking lot.
- Rideau River Eastern Pathway from the O-Train bridge to the edge of the wooded area near the Bronson Avenue Bridge
- Both Sides of the Transitway Bridge at Hurdman Station
- The Ottawa River Pathway from LeBreton Flats to Mud Lake
- Ottawa River Pathway from Carling to Greenview (Belltown Sector)
- The Ottawa River Pathway in Ottawa’s east-end is completely closed (lower path)