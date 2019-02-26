

CTV Ottawa





The City of Ottawa has unveiled the latest proposed design for an addition to the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel.

The tweaked design from Larco Investments promises more bronze and more limestone to allow the addition to blend better with the historic hotel.

The design process, which began in 2016, has been met with backlash from the public, leading to several redesigns. In June 2018, city council approved the redesign, but required Larco to make adjustments.

In the latest design, the addition has been divided into three asymmetrical parts: an east pavilion, a connector and a west pavilion.

The new design will go to the city's urban review panel on Friday. City council will have the final approval.