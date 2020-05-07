OTTAWA -- The Fairmont Chateau Laurier will celebrate Canada’s birthday by reopening its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iconic hotel in downtown Ottawa plans to open on July 1, just over three months after it closed for the first time in its 108 history.

Earlier this week, Fairmont Chateau Laurier General Manager Rick Corcoran told CTV News Ottawa that the hotel will put in place several measures to protect staff and guests, including temperature checks.

The front desk at the hotel could also have plexiglass to separate staff and guests, while tape on the floor will outline physical distancing measures.

“We’re looking at not opening the gym for a little while, some of our services we’re going to hold back on,” Corcoran said.

The 400 room hotel in downtown Ottawa, along with restaurants Zoe's and Wilfrid's, closed for the first time in its 108-year history on March 21 as the COVID-19 measures were put in place across the province.