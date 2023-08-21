Charges laid in stabbing that injured 2 in Centretown

Ottawa police say a 61-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a double-stabbing in the Centretown area on Monday.

It happened near the intersection of Bank and Gloucester streets just after 1 p.m. The victims were a man and a woman. Both were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Ottawa police said on X, formerly Twitter, that an arrest has been made and there is no threat to public safety.

In a news release Tuesday, police said a man is due in court to face several charges in connection with the incident.

James Gemmill, 61, is charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, weapon possession, and breaching conditions.

Police thanked bystanders who stopped to help the victims and assisted in the apprehension of the suspect.