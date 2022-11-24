Charges laid in Ottawa shooting that left woman with non-life-threatening injuries

A 23-year-old is facing charges in connection to a shooting in Ottawa's south end that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on Grenfell Crescent, between Woodroffe Avenue and Merivale Road, at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Police say a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Adonai Tekie, 23, of Ottawa, appeared in court to face multiple firearms-related offences, including discharging a firearm and aggravated assault.