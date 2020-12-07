OTTAWA -- The RCMP say charges have been laid in connection with a crash on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, near the Champlain Bridge, that killed a pedestrian and seriously injured a cyclist.

The crash happened on the evening of June 10, 2020. A vehicle struck two people in the area of Island Park Drive and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway. A male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and a female cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The RCMP confirmed to CTV News on Monday that a 46-year-old Ottawa man has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.

The Mounties did not disclose the man's name, telling CTV News that they could not comment further because the man has not been criminally charged.

The man's next court appearance in Ottawa is scheduled for March 31, 2021.