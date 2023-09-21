Ottawa

    • Charges laid in fatal Hwy. 174 crash

    Ottawa Police

    Ottawa Police have laid charges in a crash on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end last week that claimed the life of a 65-year-old man from Cumberland.

    Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on the highway in the area of Old Montreal Road and Kinsella Drive around 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 15.

    A 33-year-old Ottawa resident has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and failing to comply with a demand causing death.

    Police did not release the name of the person charged.

