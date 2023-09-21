Charges laid in fatal Hwy. 174 crash
Ottawa Police have laid charges in a crash on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end last week that claimed the life of a 65-year-old man from Cumberland.
Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on the highway in the area of Old Montreal Road and Kinsella Drive around 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 15.
A 33-year-old Ottawa resident has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and failing to comply with a demand causing death.
Police did not release the name of the person charged.
