OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say an 18-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the city's first homicide of the year.

Mehdi El-Hajj Hassan, 20, was shot to death in the area of Hunt Club Road and Lorry Greenberg Drive on Jan. 16, 2021.

Police had been searching for suspects for months, releasing photos of a vehicle of interest spotted near the scene at the time of the shooting. The vehicle has yet to be identified and police are still asking for the public's help.

On Friday, police said the accused was under 18 at the time of the incident and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is also facing several unrelated firearms charges.

Police believe the accused was not acting alone in the shooting death of Hassan and continue to ask for assistance from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.