Charges laid in Bank St. robbery
Zach McGibbon, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, May 6, 2019 10:58AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 6, 2019 11:11AM EDT
Charges have been laid after a robbery at a grocery store on Bank St. over the weekend.
Ottawa Police say on Saturday, a man was seen by a witness stealing merchandise and leaving the store without paying.
The witness then approached the man where the suspect produced a box-cutter style knife and swung it at the witness.
Ottawa Police say the suspect tried to flee the scene by boarding an OC-Transpo bus.
Officers were able to locate him and arrest the suspect without incident.
36-year-old Abdikarim Samanter of Ottawa is charged with the following:
- Armed Robbery
- Possession of a Weapon for the Purpose of Committing an Offence
- Obstruct Police
- Breach of Probation
Samanter appeared in court on Sunday.