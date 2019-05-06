

Zach McGibbon, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Charges have been laid after a robbery at a grocery store on Bank St. over the weekend.

Ottawa Police say on Saturday, a man was seen by a witness stealing merchandise and leaving the store without paying.

The witness then approached the man where the suspect produced a box-cutter style knife and swung it at the witness.

Ottawa Police say the suspect tried to flee the scene by boarding an OC-Transpo bus.

Officers were able to locate him and arrest the suspect without incident.

36-year-old Abdikarim Samanter of Ottawa is charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Possession of a Weapon for the Purpose of Committing an Offence

Obstruct Police

Breach of Probation

Samanter appeared in court on Sunday.