Charges have been laid after a robbery at a grocery store on Bank St. over the weekend.

Ottawa Police say on Saturday, a man was seen by a witness stealing merchandise and leaving the store without paying. 

The witness then approached the man where the suspect produced a box-cutter style knife and swung it at the witness.

Ottawa Police say the suspect tried to flee the scene by boarding an OC-Transpo bus. 

Officers were able to locate him and arrest the suspect without incident. 

36-year-old Abdikarim Samanter of Ottawa is charged with the following:

  • Armed Robbery
  • Possession of a Weapon for the Purpose of Committing an Offence
  • Obstruct Police
  • Breach of Probation

Samanter appeared in court on Sunday.  