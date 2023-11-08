OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Charges laid against teen for summer ByWard Market shooting

    Ottawa police cruisers parked on Clarence Street for the investigation into an overnight shooting. Police say four men were shot at an establishment in the ByWard Market in the early morning hours of June 10, 2023. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police cruisers parked on Clarence Street for the investigation into an overnight shooting. Police say four men were shot at an establishment in the ByWard Market in the early morning hours of June 10, 2023. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

    The Ottawa police have arrested a teenager in connection with the June 10 shooting on Clarence Street in the ByWard Market that resulted in four people sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The 17-year-old suspect, who is not being identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested in Toronto over the weekend.

    The arrest was made in collaboration with the Toronto Police Service.

    The suspect is being charged with multiple counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault and several firearms charges.

    Police said at the time the shooting was believed to be a targeted incident, but bystanders were injured as a result.

    The suspect will appear in court at a later date.

