Charges laid against teen for summer ByWard Market shooting

The Ottawa police have arrested a teenager in connection with the June 10 shooting on Clarence Street in the ByWard Market that resulted in four people sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old suspect, who is not being identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested in Toronto over the weekend.

The arrest was made in collaboration with the Toronto Police Service.

The suspect is being charged with multiple counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault and several firearms charges.

Police said at the time the shooting was believed to be a targeted incident, but bystanders were injured as a result.

The suspect will appear in court at a later date.