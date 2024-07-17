OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Charges laid against man in Highway 417 road rage dispute

    Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 61-year-old man after he allegedly damaged another driver's vehicle during a dispute following a crash on Highway 417.

    OPP say officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on the highway in Ottawa's east end on July 12 shortly before 6 p.m.

    An investigation found the suspect allegedly became angry and struck the other driver's vehicle with a "large object," breaking the taillight.

    The suspect then fled the scene.

    A 61-year-old man from Ottawa was later found and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000, failure to stop after an accident, dangerous operation and assault with weapon.

    The man is set to appear in court on Aug. 30.

