Charges laid against man in Highway 417 road rage dispute

Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 61-year-old man after he allegedly damaged another driver's vehicle during a dispute following a crash on Highway 417.

OPP say officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on the highway in Ottawa's east end on July 12 shortly before 6 p.m.

An investigation found the suspect allegedly became angry and struck the other driver's vehicle with a "large object," breaking the taillight.

The suspect then fled the scene.

A 61-year-old man from Ottawa was later found and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000, failure to stop after an accident, dangerous operation and assault with weapon.

The man is set to appear in court on Aug. 30.