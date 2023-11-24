Charges laid against driver in October fatal pedestrian collision in Sandy Hill

Ottawa Police has laid charges against the driver responsible for the fatal collision on Charlotte Street that killed a pedestrian and struck another on Oct. 2.

Police have charged Majid Fathalipoorsaloei, 48-years-old, of Ottawa with dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

According to police, the driver hit a man and a woman on Charlotte Street in Sandy Hill, between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Both pedestrians and the driver were taken to hospital. A woman in her 40s died of her injuries, while the man was in critical condition. The driver's injuries were reported as minor.

Footage from a nearby surveillance camera showed a black Toyota swerving to the other side of the road and onto the sidewalk, where two pedestrians were standing.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court today.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond.