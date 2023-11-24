OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Charges laid against driver in October fatal pedestrian collision in Sandy Hill

    Ottawa police are investigating a fatal crash on Charlotte Street near Rideau Street Oct. 2, 2023. One woman was killed and a second pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police are investigating a fatal crash on Charlotte Street near Rideau Street Oct. 2, 2023. One woman was killed and a second pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

    Ottawa Police has laid charges against the driver responsible for the fatal collision on Charlotte Street that killed a pedestrian and struck another on Oct. 2.

    Police have charged Majid Fathalipoorsaloei, 48-years-old, of Ottawa with dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

    According to police, the driver hit a man and a woman on Charlotte Street in Sandy Hill, between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 2.

    Both pedestrians and the driver were taken to hospital. A woman in her 40s died of her injuries, while the man was in critical condition. The driver's injuries were reported as minor.

    Footage from a nearby surveillance camera showed a black Toyota swerving to the other side of the road and onto the sidewalk, where two pedestrians were standing.

    The driver is scheduled to appear in court today.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News