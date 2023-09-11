Charges laid after dogs kept in 'abhorrent and inhumane conditions' rescued from Kingston, Ont. home

Kingston police say three people are facing charges after an investigation into animal endangerment.

Officers were called to a home on Curtis Crescent at around 9:30 a.m. Friday after someone reported possible animal cruelty.

An Ontario animal welfare investigator had already been investigating ongoing issues of neglect, police said Monday.

Police ordered all animals inside the home be seized as a result of the investigation.

"There were multiple dogs at this residence being kept in abhorrent and inhumane conditions," police said in a news release.

Seven dogs were relinquished.

During the investigation, police allege that one of the accused pulled a knife and threatened the animal welfare officer and police officers on the scene.

Eventually, three people were arrested.

A 29-year-old Kingston resident is charged with assaulting a public officer, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and five counts of being the owner of an animal and willfully neglecting it.

A 60-year-old Kingston resident was charged with being the owner of an animal and willfully neglecting it and willfully causing unnecessary pain to an animal.

And a 56-year-old Kingston resident was charged with two counts of being the owner of an animal and willfully neglecting it.