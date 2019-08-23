

The driver of the OC Transpo double-decker bus that crashed at the Westboro Station on January 11th, killing three passengers and injuring another 23 passengers, is expected to be criminally charged today, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.

Ottawa Police are expected to charge Aissatou Diallo with a number of offences Friday afternoon.

Diallo was driving the bus, which travelled from Bridlewood in Kanata to Westboro Station.

Bruce Thomlinson, 56, Judy Booth, 57 and Anja Van Beek, 65, were all killed when the bus slammed into the overhang at the station.

More to come