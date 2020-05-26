OTTAWA -- Indigo and Chapters stores across Ottawa have reopened to customers after being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many stores that have reopened in Ontario in stage one of the province's economic recovery plan, the bookstore and lifestyle chain has implemented a list of measures to keep customers and employees safe.

According to the company's website, measures include protective barriers at cash registers, limited in-store capacity, reduced hours, enhanced cleaning, physical distancing, and having employees wear masks.

Customers are encouraged to wear masks and use the hand sanitizer provided upon entering the store.

Indigo says their stores will not be accepting cash at this time.

Only stores with street entrances will open. Stores in malls remain closed. The open Ottawa locations will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when the hours are 11 – 5.