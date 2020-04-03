OTTAWA -- A popular summer tradition on Parliament Hill and at Rideau Hall has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ceremonial Guard will not perform the Changing of the Guard on Parliament Hill or the Sentries duties at Rideau Hall this summer.

Canadian Army Commander, Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre announced the Canadian Army has cancelled the 2020 summer program of Public Duties, including the Changing of the Guard and the Mounting of Sentries at Rideau Hall.

We have made the decision to cancel the 2020 summer program of Public Duties including the Changing of the Guard and the Mounting of Sentries at Rideau Hall. Though a difficult decision, it is necessary to protect the safety and well-being of all involved. pic.twitter.com/tfohn1LbWf — LGen Wayne Eyre (@Army_Comd) April 3, 2020

Thousands of visitors have watched the Changing of the Guard on Parliament Hill daily through the summer since the first mount in 1959. The Ceremonial Guard is comprised of soldiers from across Canada.

Sentries are posted at Rideau Hall daily through the summer.