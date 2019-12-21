Chance of snowfall Saturday evening
Newstalk 580 CFRA Published Saturday, December 21, 2019 6:55AM EST Last Updated Saturday, December 21, 2019 7:46AM EST
OTTAWA - Environment Canada says we could see some more snow in the capital this evening.
The weather agency says it will be a mainly cloudy but cold day today with the wind chill making it feel like -21 to start the morning. Starting around 6:00pm, Environment Canada predicts a 30% chance of flurries with a risk of freezing drizzle heading into the overnight.
That will continue into the overnight as we look towards a mainly cloudy Sunday but with warmer temperatures creeping in with a high of 1 predicted for Sunday.
Currently, Ottawa is on pace for a nice and sunny Christmas Eve. and Christmas Day with highs of -2 and -6 respectively.
