Chance of showers, risk of a thunderstorm in Ottawa on Monday
It will be a muggy start to the work week in the capital and wildfire smoke is set to drift back over the city on Monday.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud to start the day. The high will be 27 C, but the humidex will make it feel morel like 32.
There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon and this evening.
Wildfire smoke is set to return to the capital this afternoon. Ottawa’s Air Quality Health Index (AQI) is set to reach 4, or moderate risk, on Monday. The forecast calls for an AQI of 5, or moderate risk, on Tuesday.
Monday’s overnight low will be 17 C.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm.
Tomorrow’s high will be 27 C, and the humidex will make it feel more like 32.
Expect cloudy periods and a 30 per cent chance of showers Tuesday evening. The overnight low will be 15 C.
On Wednesday – sunny skies and a high of 27 C.
NEW THIS MORNING | Hydro Ottawa, union set to return to the bargaining table
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Poilievre's office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial message
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is tight-lipped over a photo of one of his Opposition critics posing with two people wearing slogans against measures addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
Threads collects so much sensitive information it's a 'hacker's dream,' experts say
It knows when you've been online shopping, the last time you worked out and whether you've been lurking on your ex's profile. Meta's new social media platform Threads is gobbling up massive amounts of sensitive data on its 100 million users and counting.
Another Canadian firefighter has died battling wildfires, a man is dead after a gondola crash in Quebec, and a new report says Canada must welcome more newcomers to balance its aging population.
Record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned in Canada's wildfires
Data shows the 2023 wildfire season is the worst in Canada's history after surpassing a record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned.
Military begins B.C. wildfire deployment as number of blazes continues to climb
The British Columbia government says military support is arriving for deployment after the province asked for Ottawa's help in fighting hundreds of wildfires.
North American Indigenous Games officially open in Halifax as prime minister attends
The North American Indigenous Games officially kicked off Sunday evening with the prime minister in attendance, as thousands of Indigenous athletes from across the continent filled the main hockey arena in Halifax.
Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine shut down again over reports of rock fall
The Donkin underground coal mine in Cape Breton has been shut down again following reports of a rock fall on Saturday.
Enterococci bacteria found in Nova Scotia beaches
Known for its scenic beauty and as a favourite destination to cool off for locals and tourists alike, Queensland Beach and Bayswater Beach are temporarily closed due to water quality concerns.
Public vigil planned for mother of two killed by stray bullet in Toronto
A vigil is set to be held tonight for a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.
More than 300 tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying rent
More than 300 tenants at two Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying their rent.
Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto
Christian Lundgaard has won the Honda Indy Toronto.
WATCH: Former farm girl rescues juvenile Northern Saw-whet owl from side of busy Montreal street
Montreal resident Carrie MacPherson spotted an injured Norther Saw-whet owl on the side of a busy street and rescued the bird as it would have surely died before turning it over to a veterinary hospital.
'That is inexcusable': Montreal couple feels left in the dark after Air Canada flight cancelled, luggage lost
A couple says they've been left in the dark by Air Canada after their flight to California was cancelled, their luggage was lost, and they both missed out on a relative's wedding.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by train
A person has died after they were hit by a train in the city’s east end.
New Western study looks into distorted smell due to long COVID
A new study out of Western University is shedding light on long-term post COVID-19 smell distortions.
Tiny home project in St. Thomas, Ont. hits snag when $6.7M grant application denied
YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin said their application for a $6.7 million Rapid Housing Initiative grant to help build a community of 40 tiny homes was denied.
‘Ethan Boyer way will be open’: Brady Road Landfill protestors
Protestors at Camp Morgan say the main road into Brady Landfill will reopen, but do not know when.
'An experience all in itself': Manitoba's drive-in theatres still going strong
Summer movie season is in full swing, and many Manitobans are still choosing to see new Hollywood releases like Barbie and Oppenheimer at one of the province's three remaining drive-in theatres.
Motorcycle driver in Woolwich crash has died
The motorcycle driver who was injured in Saturday’s crash in Woolwich Township has died.
Rural cemeteries targeted by lawn equipment thieves
Waterloo Regional Police say thieves have stolen lawn equipment from cemeteries in Wilmot and Woolwich Townships.
Camps teach teen girls the ropes of becoming a firefighter amid volunteer shortage
Rural communities across Ontario need more volunteer firefighters. There was an effort to expand the industry and include more women this week in Blandford-Blenheim and Brant County.
Successful Calgary Stampede brings economic benefit to city
As the 2023 Calgary Stampede wraps up, officials expect the event to go down as the second most attended on record.
Four Canadians prevail in Calgary Stampede rodeo finals
Canadian cowboys held their own at the Calgary Stampede rodeo by winning four of six events on Showdown Sunday.
Federal candidates lobby for votes ahead of July 24 Calgary-Heritage byelection
An iconic south Calgary riding that has sat vacant since January will soon have its federal seat filled as voters hit the advance polls in Calgary-Heritage.
FSIN stands in support of blockade of Winnipeg landfill
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is standing in support of a blockade of a Manitoba landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to have been dumped.
Trevor Harris to miss time following serious knee injury
Riders quarterback Trevor Harris is set to undergo surgery after he sustained a tibial plateau fracture during Saturday's matchup against Calgary.
Sask. hiking expert gives his picks for the best summer hikes
With summer in full swing, there's no better time to enjoy the outdoors in Saskatchewan.
2 arrested after string of 'random' Saturday night shootings in Edmonton
A man and a woman have been arrested for a string of shootings Saturday night in Edmonton, which police say appear to be random.
89-year-old man recovering in hospital after random attack in downtown Edmonton
An Alberta man is calling for better approaches to treating people with a mental illness, after his 89-year-old father was hospitalized following a random attack in downtown Edmonton last week.
RCMP ask for help finding person "struggling" in North Saskatchewan River
RCMP are looking for a person who may be struggling in the North Saskatchewan River.
Vancouver, Burnaby top Canada's most expensive rental markets: Rentals.ca
It likely won't come as a surprise to Vancouver residents, but the city remains Canada's most expensive rental market, according to a report by Rentals.ca.
Alaska earthquake highlights tsunami risk for coastal communities
A major earthquake late Saturday night off the coast of Alaska briefly caused concern about the possibility of a tsunami along the British Columbia coast.
'She was the heart of us': BC Wildfire Service shares touching tribute to fallen member
Devyn Gale. Colleague. Friend. Sister. Daughter. Hero. Those are the concluding words of the tribute BC Wildfire Service shared in honour of a young firefighter who died in service of her community near Revelstoke, B.C., where she grew up, on Thursday.
Calls for service in Regina's downtown on the rise prior to city hall encampment, stats show
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has seen an increase of calls from the downtown core, but the stats show the increase long preceded the city hall tent encampment.