Chance of showers on a warm fall day in Ottawa

A mild weekend is in the forecast for Ottawa, but you will need your umbrella on Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada's forecast is calling for above seasonal temperatures this weekend.

A mix of sun and cloud today, with a 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 17 C.

A few clouds tonight. Low plus 1 C.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy. High 14 C.

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the work week.

The outlook for Monday and Tuesday is cloudy with a chance of showers both days. The high will be 10 C on Monday and 7 C on Tuesday.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers or flurries on Wednesday and Thursday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 12 C and a low of 3 C.