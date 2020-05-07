OTTAWA -- Ottawa gets at least some snow in the month of May about once every three years, but having it fall several days in a row is something else.

Showers are expected starting at about noon on Thursday with a high of 14C.

The rain will move out in the evening, which is when a 40 percent chance of flurries begins.

The overnight low is expected to be -3C with a wind chill of -6C.

A 40 percent chance of flurries lingers into Friday, though it could be mixed with rain showers as the high hits 7C.

There is a 40 percent chance of flurries for Saturday with a high of 6C.

Environment Canada predicts Sunday will be cloudy with the temperature rising to 8C.