We will see a chance of flurries early this morning before we get a nice looking weekend ahead.

Until 8am this morning, Environment Canada says there will be a 40% chance of flurries. It will then become a mix of sun and cloud throughout the rest of the day. There will be some stronger winds today with wind gusts anywhere between 30 to 50km/h. The daytime high will reach 4°C.

It's a nice, bright, and sunny day in store for Sunday but will be a little chilly with the daytime high reaching -1°C with the wind chill making it feel like -5°C in the afternoon.

As we head into the March Break week on Monday, we could see increasing clouds with a high of plus 3°C.