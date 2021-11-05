Advertisement
Chance of flurries in Ottawa on Friday, expect a slightly warmer weekend
Published Friday, November 5, 2021 7:39AM EDT
A betoqued individual runs along Wellington Street in Ottawa April 22, 2020. The daytime temperature reached a high of just three degrees. (Dylan Dyson / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- There could be some flurries in the capital this morning but it is expected to be slightly warmer this weekend.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning with a wind chill of -7 C. Things will warm up slightly in the afternoon with a high of 6 C. The forecast overnight low is -1 C.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow and a high of 9 C.
On Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 8 C.