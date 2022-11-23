Chance of flurries, freezing drizzle in Ottawa on Wednesday

The roads could get a bit messy today – a mix of flurries, rain and freezing drizzle is on the way to the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning. There will also be a risk of freezing drizzle early in the day.

Today’s high will be 2 C, but it will feel more like -7 degrees with the wind chill this morning.

It will be partly cloudy tonight with fog patches developing overnight. Temperatures will fall to -7 C and the wind chill will make it feel more like -10 degrees.

Expect cloudy skies with a high of 3 C tomorrow. The wind chill will make it feel more like -10 degrees tomorrow morning.

It will be cloudy tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 0 C overnight.

Things will warm up slightly on Friday – expect periods of rain and a high of 5 C.