OTTAWA -- Ottawa police confirm they are investigating a collision in the area of Island Park Drive and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, which has forced the Champlain Bridge closed to vehicle traffic for the time being.

Ottawa police say they were called to the area at around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Several officers responded. RCMP are also on scene because the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is NCC territory.

Police would not immediately comment on injuries and a message to Ottawa paramedics was not immediately returned.

Damaged bicycles could be seen by the roadway and a witness reports seeing CPR being performed on two people.

This is a developing story, more details to come.