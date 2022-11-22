Chalk River, Ont. company heading to the moon in search of water
A relatively unknown company in the Ottawa Valley will be part of a team that is sending Canada's first-ever lunar rover to the moon in 2026.
Bubble Technology Industries (BTI) in Chalk River is designing a device that will attach onto the rover and search for water or ice as it drives across the moon's surface.
"Our system is specifically being designed as a radiation detector with the primary purpose of detecting water at the South Pole of the moon," says Scott MacEwan, a research scientist at BTI.
"We're going to drive around on the moon and look for instances where radiation fields change in such a way that tells us, as scientists, that there's potentially water or ice here."
BTI started the project six years ago when the Canadian Space Agency awarded them a $43-million contract for their radiation technology.
The rover itself is being designed by a separate company in Bolton, Ont. and is described to be roughly the size of a dog kennel.
"Smaller than a golf cart, which is what a lot of people think of when they think of lunar rovers these days," says MacEwan. "Like Curiosity that's on Mars is about the size of a Jeep."
While BTI is fairly unknown as a major technological institution in the Ottawa Valley, they have been aiding astronauts and space exploration for decades.
The company was founded in 1988 as a spin off from Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and first developed personal radiation detection devices carried by astronauts.
"A lot of people don't realize what it is that we do," says Lianne Ing, vice-president at BTI.
The company specializes in equipment for defence, homeland security, and space. Their primary objective is to develop products that detect radiation and explosives.
"We do a lot of radiation detection equipment that gets used at big events," Ing tells CTV News.
"Things like the Super Bowl, presidential inaugurations in the U.S., the World Series. Our equipment gets used to check that there's no harmful sources of radiation through counter terrorism operations."
MacEwan says discovering water on the moon could lead to advancements in potable water for astronauts, future bases on the moon, and the refining of hydrogen to create rocket fuel while already in space.
MacEwan wants to help Canada take that next giant leap in space exploration.
"Water on the moon is one of the first steps that mankind has to take in order to further explore our solar system and the galaxy as a whole."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No reports of Chinese interference in Canadian election, chief electoral officer says
Elections Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault told MPs on Tuesday that he has not received any reports about China interfering in the 2019 federal election.
'Utter and total mayhem': Key moments from Mendicino's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about his involvement in the federal government's handling of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a rundown of some of the notable takeaways from Mendicino's testimony.
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
All you need to know ahead of Canada's first World Cup game in 36 years against Belgium
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the biggest stage in professional soccer, the FIFA Men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the monumental game on Wednesday.
Long COVID could change your brain, researchers say
New research has indicated that COVID-19 may be correlated with lasting changes in the human brain, even months after recovery.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Court filings show why Colorado Springs shooting suspect changed his name as a teenager
The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to 'protect himself' from a father with a criminal history.
Atlantic
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
-
Moncton's homeless community, residents react after man found dead outside Moncton City Hall
Codiac Regional RCMP says the body of a man with no fixed address was found inside a public washroom steps from Moncton City Hall just after midnight Tuesday.
-
Homicide rate dropped in the Maritimes in 2021, but gang-related killings increased: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show the homicide rate decreased in all three Maritime provinces in 2021, but gang-related killings increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
Toronto
-
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
-
Four people killed in head-on collision near Peterborough, Ont.
Four people are dead after a head-on collision near Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Leaking sewage in Hamilton Harbour went undetected for 26 years
The cause of the leak comes from a hole in a combined sewage pipe, the city says, and as a result, 50 or so Hamilton residences have been flushing directly into a storm sewer leading into the harbour.
Montreal
-
Lead in drinking water at some Quebec schools still exceeds Health Canada guideline
About a year after the Quebec government released a report on the levels of lead in the drinking water in schools, some school boards have yet to make all the necessary repairs.
-
Man facing murder charge in death of 75-year-old man, say Montreal police
Montreal police say a man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 75-year-old man last month in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.
-
Last-minute deal to save Montreal bocce club falls through, but seniors say 'we’re not giving up'
Seniors in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough say they’re disappointed after a last-minute offer to save their bocce club fell through, leaving the future of the centre up in the air.
Northern Ontario
-
Man dropped off at Sudbury hospital clinging to life with gunshot wounds
Police in Greater Sudbury are dealing with a mystery after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North late Monday evening.
-
Police ID two seniors found dead after fire in Sturgeon Falls
The Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has identified the remains of two deceased people located following a fire in West Nipissing on Nov. 2.
-
Sudbury chocolatier avoids disaster with help from her friends
A recent flood at Huckleberries Chocolatiers in Sudbury came at the worst possible time: the busy Christmas shopping season.
London
-
Head-on collision near Tillsonburg sends one to LHSC trauma unit
An early afternoon head-on collision near Tillsonburg, Ont. sent two people to hospital, with one taken by air ambulance to the Victoria Hospital trauma unit in London, Ont.
-
'We had no choice': Surgeries at Children’s Hospital cut back by 50 to 70 per cent
The region’s largest children’s hospital is taking extreme measures in the face of surging capacity and a triple-threat of respiratory viruses hitting children. Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre told CTV News London it has begun reducing surgeries by between 50 and 70 per cent, only performing the most critical.
-
Teen girl charged after stabbing incident at downtown London high school: Police
A 15-year-old girl has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred at H.B. Beal Secondary School on Monday, London police said.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg Children’s Hospital seeing 'unprecedented' number of patients
The Winnipeg Children’s Hospital is seeing an “unprecedented” number of patients coming to the emergency department for this time of year, according to the section head of pediatric medicine at the facility.
-
Manitoba man who rammed truck into Rideau Hall approved for day parole
A Manitoba man who armed himself and rammed a gate at Rideau Hall to confront Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been granted day parole.
-
'It's actually blowing up': Cannabis edibles made in Manitoba gaining popularity
Cannabis edibles are surging in popularity and Manitoba plays an important role in producing them.
Kitchener
-
Soaring costs are causing some families to reach a tipping point
A new survey is shedding light on the impact of rising costs.
-
How a first-in-region piece of equipment is changing patient care at Cambridge Memorial
It’s a medical first in Waterloo region and Wellington County.
-
'Don’t get too caught up': Expert offers shopping advice ahead of Black Friday
The biggest shopping season is fast approaching, and with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales being advertised, a marketing professor is warning shoppers, the deals may not be the best bang for your buck.
Calgary
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
-
Calgary police officer charged with assault in on-duty incident
A Calgary police officer has been charged with assault in connection to an on-duty incident that saw force used on a woman while she was handcuffed.
Saskatoon
-
'It's time for a change': Mother of homicide victim says health system failed her daughter
Cathleen Balon says she was going to take her daughter Nykera Brown to a detox centre in Moose Jaw on Tuesday November 15 to help her with addictions she’d been struggling with for over five years.
-
'The smell of death': Saskatoon rendering plant apologizes for pile of pigs left outside
A Saskatoon rendering plant is apologizing for a pile of pigs that were left outside its business on Monday.
-
Sask. teachers' union wants input on centralized online learning
More than a month after the province announced plans to create a centralized online school system, the provincial teachers' union wants answers.
Edmonton
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
Man who admitted to murdering woman, toddler in western Alberta sentenced to life in prison
Those close to a young Alberta woman and her baby who were murdered by their next-door neighbour say they are now scared of strangers and out-of-the-blue phone calls, which remind them of the day of their loved ones' deaths.
-
AGLC says no to Camrose casino relocation to south Edmonton
A Camrose casino has been told it won't be allowed to relocate to south Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 18-year-old dies after stabbing in Surrey high school parking lot
A teenager has died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Surrey high school Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Transit stations, highway closed by police incidents in Metro Vancouver
Coquitlam RCMP say they were responding to a "major police incident" with "multiple crime scenes" Tuesday evening, as emergency responses shut down two SkyTrain stations and a major highway.
-
Vancouver morning radio host has heart attack, emergency surgery at age 43
Jack FM morning show host Drex suffered a heart attack just hours after discussing often-ignored men’s health issues on his radio program.
Regina
-
'He needed continued healthcare': Family of Sask. overdose victim shares story in hopes of promoting change
The family of Shayne Turner believes the 31-year-old man would still be alive if he had been provided a detox treatment bed.
-
Ottawa approves Saskatchewan's industry carbon pricing plan
Saskatchewan's industry carbon pricing plan has been approved by the federal government.
-
Better Bus Youth looking to make transit free for Regina students
A group of Regina students are making their voices heard on the issue of non-accessible public transit due to high prices.