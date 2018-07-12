

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A CF-18 Hornet fighter jet will fly over the Glebe tonight.

National Defence says the jet will conduct a flyby over TD Place Stadium at the start of tonight’s REDBLACKS game.

It’s Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night as the REDBLACKS host Calgary at TD Place.

The aircraft will fly over the stadium at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest point of its route

DND says flybys by Canadian Armed Forces aircraft are conducted in support of special events and are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times.