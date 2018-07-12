CF-18 Hornet will fly over REDBLACKS game
Ottawa REDBLACKS
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 3:37AM EDT
A CF-18 Hornet fighter jet will fly over the Glebe tonight.
National Defence says the jet will conduct a flyby over TD Place Stadium at the start of tonight’s REDBLACKS game.
It’s Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night as the REDBLACKS host Calgary at TD Place.
The aircraft will fly over the stadium at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest point of its route
DND says flybys by Canadian Armed Forces aircraft are conducted in support of special events and are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times.
Public Service Announcement— RCAF (@RCAF_ARC) July 11, 2018
A #RCAF CF-18 Hornet fighter jet will conduct a flyby over the TD Place Stadium at the start of the Ottawa Redblacks’ Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Game on Thursday, July 12. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. #RNation #REDBLACKS pic.twitter.com/k0xUoKRRtJ