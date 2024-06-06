Ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day to be held in Ottawa today
Two CF-18 Hornets will fly over downtown Ottawa this morning, as part of a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A wreath laying ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial to honour and remember Canada's participation in D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
The Canadian Armed Forces says two CF-18 Hornets will fly over the National War Memorial just after 10 a.m. The aircraft will fly over the capital at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their route.
"Flybys conducted by Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions," the Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement.
A Canadian ceremony was held on the beaches of Normandy Thursday morning to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. June 6, 1944 was the beginning of the 77-day Battle of Normandy and the start of the Allied liberation of France.
Approximately 160,000 Allied troops landed on the coast of Normandy, including 14,000 Canadian troops from the 3rd Canadian Infantry Division and the 2nd Canadian Armoured Brigade. In all, 4,414 Allied troops were killed on the first day of the invasion, including 381 Canadians.
With files from The Canadian Press
NEW Don't wait for the 'perfect market' when buying a home: expert
The Bank of Canada lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points, providing a glimpse of hope to mortgage holders. However, one banker says it could be a mistake for prospective homebuyers to plan their next move based on Wednesday's announcement.
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
NEW 'Everybody's cheering': Why this small Sask. town is throwing its support behind the Edmonton Oilers
A small southern Saskatchewan town has adopted the Edmonton Oilers as its official NHL team during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Imperial is the hometown of Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch and a few hundred Edmonton super fans.
Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities as President Zelenskyy joins leaders at D-Day events in France
Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery and a fuel depot in Russian border regions, officials in the targeted areas said Thursday, in Kyiv’s ongoing effort to disrupt the Kremlin’s war machine and as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought further Western support in Europe’s biggest conflict since the Second World War.
Hospitals of Regina Foundation apologizes for Rob Schneider's set at fundraiser
The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) issued an official apology on Wednesday following comedian Rob Schneider's set at a fundraising event on Saturday night.
Toddler killed and mother injured during tornado in Detroit suburb
A tornado killed a 2-year-old boy and injured his mother Wednesday when a tree fell on their house in suburban Detroit, while emergency workers in Maryland were responding to reports of collapsed structures with people trapped inside after a tornado there.
Police execute search warrant at Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener
Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang are facing charges after police raided two homes and two unlicensed bars in Waterloo Region.
Air Canada now offering free beer, wine on flights in Canada, U.S.
Air Canada is now offering free beer and wine on flights within Canada and the U.S. until the end of the year.
'Is this legal?': Elon Musk questions UBC hiring practices
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
Community furious about fencing put up by Nova Scotia Power
A trail nestled between the rolling hills along the Gaspereau River in Nova Scotia has been a cherished local treasure for decades, but the community feels its now under threat by a fence.
Maritimers could see different kinds of meat, strawberries on shelves this summer
Many Maritimers are getting their barbecues ready for the summer season, but they could be using different kinds of food for their weekend parties and cabin getaways this year.
Artificial intelligence, data analytics confirm Gardiner gridlock eroding commercial travel times
Commercial travel times on the Gardiner have increased a whopping 250 per cent during the morning rush hour since the latest round of expressway repairs began two months ago, new fleet tracking data reveal.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Roncesvalles
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Roncesvalles neighbourhood.
Toronto woman recalls what happened last time TTC workers went on strike
On the first day of the 2008 transit strike in Toronto, Anna Dobie bought herself a bike to commute to work and, within a day, was hit by a car.
'Completely unacceptable': Quebec refuses to expand exemptions for Indigenous students at English CEGEPs
The François Legault government has no plans to offer Indigenous students any further relief from the requirements of the new Charter of the French Language.
These are the 7 STM bus routes being eliminated in Montreal
The STM says it is eliminating seven bus routes in Montreal as part of an overhaul of services on the island.
Body of driver found after vehicle plunges into Riviere-des-Prairies
The body of the driver of a vehicle that was submerged in the waters of the Riviere-des-Prairies has been found.
Overnight shooting in school parking lot sends one to hospital in North Bay
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
Anishinabek Nation Chiefs Council Assembly elects new Grand Council Chief
In a Traditional Stand-up Election, the Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly has elected Linda Debassige as the Grand Council Chief for the 2024 - 2027 term.
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Arrests made after February home invasion in Leamington
Two people have been arrested after a February home invasion in Leamington. On Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5:46 p.m., OPP responded to a 911 call for a home invasion at a Talbot Street West.
Chatham man in critical condition, considered 'victim of violence'
A man remains in critical condition following an incident in a parking lot in Chatham-Kent. Police said shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was in the parking lot area of the Thames Lea Plaza, "With obvious injuries."
Home sales drop almost 20 per cent in Windsor-Essex
There was about a 20 per cent drop in home sales in May compared to the same time a year ago, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
Grandson testifies with damaging evidence at murder trial of Boris Panovski
A St. Thomas courtroom heard testimony that the accused involved in a shooting death asked his grandson about how he could get a gun to kill somebody.
Man arrested for sexual assault after turning himself in
In February, police said a female went to a business in the area of Hyde Park and Gainsborough roads where she requested services from a licensed service provider.
More certainty for housing market following interest rate cut announcement: LSTAR
The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) says the rate cut brings more certainty to the local housing market.
Unexpected challenges for internationally educated registered nurses in Ontario
Being a registered nurse is Emil Patricio’s calling in life, but getting that dream job in Ontario has been harder than he expected.
-
Search warrant nets drugs and motorcycle
A search warrant at a home on Shirley Street netted police drugs, cash and more.
Name approved for new Wasaga Beach School
A long-sought additional school in Wasaga Beach now has its very own name.
Alliston Ont., man accused in death of ex-wife
51-year-old Ahmet Duzguner is accused of first-degree murder in his ex-wife Sibel's death.
Man killed following officer-involved shooting in Manitoba; RCMP arrest suspect in Saskatchewan
One man is dead, a woman is in custody, and RCMP in Saskatchewan have arrested a third suspect following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.
Forensic psychiatrist doesn't believe admitted serial killer has schizophrenia
A forensic psychiatrist has testified he believes admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s self-described symptoms of schizophrenia are ‘fabrications’ made after his arrest in the killings of four Indigenous women.
Winnipeg dealing with dozens of problem properties
The City of Winnipeg is sounding the alarm as it continues to deal with dozens of problem properties, including vacant or derelict buildings.
Flooding shuts down large stretch of 16th Avenue N.W.; multiple neighbourhoods suffer no or low water flow
'An extensive water main break' in Calgary created chaos in multiple neighbourhoods and left a large stretch of a major city artery closed in both directions.
Airdrie RCMP investigate reports of shots fired from vehicle in Windsong
Airdrie RCMP are investigating a shooting in the city's southwest.
'A renter's dream': Converted office building providing options for Calgary renters
Calgary’s first office-to-residential building conversion project under the city’s incentive program has opened to residents, providing some more options for renters in the downtown core.
How much it'll cost Oilers fans to travel to Florida for Stanley Cup
If an Oilers fan in Edmonton has the spare time, they can not only potentially witness their hockey heroes win and take a step closer to claiming puck glory, they can brag that they journeyed the longest distance between two NHL markets to do it.
'30-year-old in an 80-year-olds body': Edmonton nurse recalls 36 month case of long COVID
Stephanie Kendrick is one of hundreds of thousands of Canadians to contract long COVID, a disease that remains difficult to diagnose and tricky to treat.
Permit denied for Boyle Street's overdose prevention site in south Edmonton
Boyle Street Community Services has been denied a permit to build an overdose prevention site in south Edmonton.
Sask. Teachers' Federation rejects proposed binding arbitration, declares impasse
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
Sask. RCMP arrest suspect connected to Manitoba officer-involved shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
Rounding out the Riders' offence: New faces and returning veterans
One of the biggest signings for the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the off-season was running back, A.J. Ouellette, but there are plenty of other playmakers on offence to keep an eye on as the team heads into Week 1.
Saskatoon residents uneasy with zoning changes needed for federal funds
Jessica Olver moved from Barrie, Ont. to Saskatoon six years ago because of its affordability and the quality of life it could offer her family.
'Forced to pee in jugs': Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmates hunger strike over 'inhumane' conditions
About 30 inmates in a unit at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre are engaged in a hunger strike over what they describe as inhumane living conditions.
Saskatoon teen recognized for her search and rescue robot
A Saskatoon high school student has been honoured with a national award for creating a diving robot that uses artificial intelligence to aid in search and rescue missions underwater.
Grieving B.C. family wants answers after losing teenage daughter to suicide
Felicity Donovan was a gentle, kind person who loved her younger sister. Following in her mother Laura’s footsteps, the 16-year-old was learning how to tattoo – work that now has a different meaning to her mother.
Police, SAR crews seek missing 10-year-old in Chetwynd, B.C.
Police and search crews in Chetwynd, B.C., are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.
B.C.'s brain-injured, mentally-ill drug users: Forced treatment on the table for 'clinical triad'
When B.C.'s premier announced a new scientific advisor to address some of the province's most difficult patients to treat, he raised an issue that’s often overlooked: drug overdose survivors.
University of Victoria ceases talks with pro-Palestinian protesters, citing harassment, vandalism
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Duncan, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.