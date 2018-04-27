

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





While many community newspapers are falling like the giant trees they are made from, one continues to stand tall. The Eganville Leader has been around 116 years and was honoured this week for its work.

He may be the paper's owner and publisher but Gerald Tracey still races out the door to cover breaking news; this one a house fire at 5:30 in the morning.

“That goes with the business,” says Tracey, “The phone rings, you go.”

It's a business the Tracey family has run for 75 years but the Eganville Leader has been bringing folks in the Renfrew County their local news for more than a century.

Bruce McIntyre is one of the paper's reporters delivering that news.

“Just talking to people through the stories we tell of the people we meet, I think that’s what makes it so endearing and popular and people look forward to it, they really do.”

In an environment where local papers are falling fast, that's no easy feat. It is in part why the Eganville Leader was recognized last Friday with an award from the Ontario community Newspaper Association and Saturday evening will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber Of Commerce.

“We're like one family here,” says Tracey of his newspaper’s team, “and we spend a lot of time together so we have to like each other and it's like a family. We even have our quarrels from time to time.”

With a small staff, the Leader pushes out a weekly edition to some 6500 residents in the region, residents like Ann Zadow, “Every week, if something's going on, you take the Leader and you can read up on it.”

“It's nice to see what's going on with sports teams in our local community,” adds Ashley Rosien.

Local sports yes, but with international names like Olympic athlete Melissa Bishop who is from the region. Terry Fleurie covers sports and news for the Eganville Leader and says for him, telling their stories gives people in Renfrew County inspiration, “When people like Melissa can do well, or Dale McTavish who has gone to play in the NHL, it shows local people from small towns that they, too, can achieve these things.”

And, they can be recognized for their achievements in their own hometown by folks from their hometown.

“What makes the Leader a success,” says Gerald Tracey, “are the people who work here because they take pride in what they do.”