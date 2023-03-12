Centretown porch pirate caught on video

A Centretown resident is issuing a warning about porch pirates, after their birthday present was stolen two minutes after being delivered.

A post on Reddit called "Centretown Porch Pirate" shows a man walking up to the door of an Ottawa home and then walking away with a delivery box. The package included a snowboard waxing kit and an iron.

"Haven’t seen this guy around Centretown but he stole my birthday present," the individual said on the Reddit post. "He grabbed it 2 mins after it was delivered, have to assume he was following the delivery vans."

The man says he was home at the time of the delivery. He anonymously provided the video of the incident to CTV News Ottawa.

Ottawa police offer tips to ensure deliver packages get to their intended recipient: