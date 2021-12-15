A driver is being treated for injuries after a cement truck flipped on to its side in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 417 eastbound at Moodie Drive at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday.

Ministry of Transportation cameras showed the cement truck on its side along the off-ramp to the highway.

Firefighters say the lone occupant of the vehicle was "successfully extracated" from the vehicle and transferred to paramedics for treatment.

Paramedics say the driver, a man in his 40s, was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus in stable condition for treatment.