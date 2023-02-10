Celebrating Black History Month: Carleton rugby player making a name for herself in the sport

A Carleton University rugby player is a leader with world-class dreams, and the love for the game is bringing her closer to her roots.

For Lauryn Walker, finding rugby meant finding her calling,

"It was once you make that first hit, once you get that first hit you get up and you realize, 'Oh yeah, I like this. I can do this again.'"

Walker says with her father, brothers and cousins all playing football, it left an impact.

"I’ve always been like more of an aggressive kid; my parents enrolled me in soccer and then I kind of realized that aggression is kind of too much for that sport,” she says.

The Carleton student is making a name for herself in the sport. Playing with the Carleton Ravens rugby team brought her to the Jamaican National Team. As Captain, she helped them qualify for the 2023 Pan-American Games, taking place in Chile later this year.

"I played, I scored, I loved the atmosphere, I loved the people, and I’ve just been looking straight at Jamaican rugby since then," she says. "Sometimes my heart kind of skips a beat a little bit; it’s like, 'Whoa, we’re going to Pan-Am Games."

Carleton University's Lauryn Walker. (Supplied)

Her experience and leadership, an influence for Carleton teammates.

"Lauryn is just a great positive voice. She knows what she’s doing, she’s been here for a long time, so she’s got everything down pat as to what you need to know. She’s just like a great friend," says teammate Ember Warren.

"She brings a lot of grit, and character to the team room. She’s a leader on and off the field as well," says David Luong, Carleton Ravens women’s rugby head coach.

“She brings a great environment to the team; lots of laughs, lots of giggles, but she also pushes the girls so that they’re able to do their best,” says Carleton Ravens Women’s rugby strength and conditioning coach Clarence Gay.

Carleton University is celebrating Walker as part of a series to promote and highlight Black leadership, achievements and experiences on campus.

For Walker, playing for Jamaica not only took the game further for her, but created a connection,

"For me, the minute I got off the plane it was a sense of like, 'Yeah, I’ve been here before' or 'Yeah, I belong here'. Because I couldn’t help but look at every single person you saw, there was somebody that looked like you. You never had to feel like you were out of place," she says.

Walker says Black History Month is an opportunity to reflect on her accomplishments.

"My ancestors in the past, they did what they did, they went through what they went through so that I could be here today in front of the TV, explaining why I love the sport that I love and where it’s taking me."

Walker is also passionate about working with underprivileged youth; and, she recently got hired as a child and youth worker at a group home - hoping to combine her love of sports with a desire to help people.

"Acting the way that I am, it inspires other people not only to take that step to play that sport that they want to do; but, just to be who they are confidently."